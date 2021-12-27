Travel questions
Will my friends have to pay a full air fare for their child?
Simon Calder answers your questions on flight cancellations, refunds for late trains, and the most interesting London bus routes
Q Here’s an interesting one for you, and I’m not sure of the answer. A couple of my acquaintances booked a flight for themselves and their under-two infant. The airline cancelled the flight, so they now have to move to a date when their child will be two years old.
Can the airline charge them more for a normal fare rather than the infant fare? Or must the original contract be honoured?
Jamie B
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies