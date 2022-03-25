Travel questions

Amid war in Ukraine, is it safe to travel to Croatia?

Simon Calder answers your questions on visiting Ukraine’s neighbours, PCR tests, pandemic refunds and booster timings

Friday 25 March 2022 21:32
Comments
<p>Croatia’s walled city of Dubrovnik, overlooking the Adriatic Sea </p>

Croatia’s walled city of Dubrovnik, overlooking the Adriatic Sea

(Kate Mann)

Q Would you say it’s safe to travel to Croatia over the Easter weekend with regards to the war?

Sharon J

A Many prospective travellers are concerned about possible dangers posed by Russia’s brutal assault on Ukraine – and Vladimir Putin’s demonstration, with his unprovoked attack on a peaceful neighbouring nation, that the Kremlin is capable of unbelievable violence.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in