What is the best way to tour Andalucia’s golden triangle?

Q I want to travel to Seville, Cordoba and Granada in October this year with my wife for a week or so from Manchester. I thought about flying from Manchester to Seville, then travelling by train to Cordoba, then Granada and back to Seville to fly home. Would an organised tour be best? And what is the ideal time to devote to each city?

Robert C

A These three cities are the glories of Andalucia, and each is distinctive and well worth at least two days. Seville, your proposed starting point, has some magnificent monuments. Most notable: the Real Alcazar palace complex – a fusion of Islamic and Christian architecture – and the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Seville also has a mosaic of fascinating districts.