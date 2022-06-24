Ask simon calder
What is the best way to get from France to Croatia?
Simon Calder on travelling through Europe, US car hire and Naples
Q Can you tell me the best way to travel from Etaples-Le Touquet train station to Rijeka?
Melissa W
A You won’t be amazed to learn I have not been asked this intriguing question before. I hope you like the answer, which will take you through five great cities along the way – with options to stop off, depending on how much time you have.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies