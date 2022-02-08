Is Australia open to tourists now?

Q I’ve heard that Australia is opening up to visa holders but having heard similar things several times over the past few months, can I be absolutely clear: does this mean that you are able to enter Australia with a tourist visa from this date?

Julie B

A Yes, there was surprising and welcome news on Monday from the Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison. A country that has spent the past two years diligently keeping people out is now opening up (or at least significant parts of it are). The government has confirmed that this covers ordinary tourists (plus family visitors and business travellers).