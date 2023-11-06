Will the EU drop harmful restrictions for UK tourists?

Q You described the UK decision to ban European Union citizens from visiting with only their ID cards as “pure self-harm”. Do you think EU countries like Spain will see the pure self-harm in the “90-days-in-any-180-days” limit on British tourists and also roll back?

Harry G

A Just to put everyone in the picture: my article was about the immense benefits of inbound tourism. Visitors from abroad provide the closest a nation can get to free money and improved amenities. So I described the UK’s post-Brexit decision to exclude all 200 million-plus European Union citizens who have identity cards but not passports as pure self-harm.