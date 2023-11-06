Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travel questions

Will the EU drop harmful restrictions for UK tourists?

Simon Calder answers your questions on Brexit red tape, Malta and the delights of Amsterdam

Monday 06 November 2023 22:09
Comments
<p>Window of opportunity: British visitors to the Costa Brava and elsewhere in the EU have less time to enjoy their post-Brexit view </p>

Window of opportunity: British visitors to the Costa Brava and elsewhere in the EU have less time to enjoy their post-Brexit view

(Getty/iStock)

Q You described the UK decision to ban European Union citizens from visiting with only their ID cards as “pure self-harm”. Do you think EU countries like Spain will see the pure self-harm in the “90-days-in-any-180-days” limit on British tourists and also roll back?

Harry G

A Just to put everyone in the picture: my article was about the immense benefits of inbound tourism. Visitors from abroad provide the closest a nation can get to free money and improved amenities. So I described the UK’s post-Brexit decision to exclude all 200 million-plus European Union citizens who have identity cards but not passports as pure self-harm.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in