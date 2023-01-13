Jump to content

Travel questions

Do airlines share passenger data with third-party companies?

Simon Calder answers your questions on airlines sharing passenger information, airport transfers and passport rules post-Brexit

Friday 13 January 2023 18:32
<p>It is unlikely British Airways would pass on a customer’s booking details to a third party </p>

(PA)

Q My British Airways flight was cancelled and rebooked for the following day. I claimed for this direct and got compensated. But I have now had a text from a third party saying I’m due compensation. My question is: who is sharing my data for them to know this?

Jane B

A You were sent a text out of the blue asserting: “Your recent flight was delayed/cancelled and you are eligible for up to 600 [no currency specified] in compensation. Start your claim here.” It then offers a link to click upon that I am not going to share with the wider world.

