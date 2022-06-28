Can we get a refund if we switch our flight to Venice?

Q We have a flight booked on Sunday 24 July from London Gatwick to Venice. Since all the news stories at half-term with on-the-day cancellations, we have been checking – and it’s not good! The route appears to be frequently cancelled or badly delayed. We have counted three outright cancellations on the day (the latest Sunday included) plus a 10-hour delay. It appears that staffing, etc, is harder at weekends.

We are backpacking from Venice back to London and we just can’t risk the flight being cancelled. So we have decided to book another flight and now want to cancel the original. What are our rights if an airline is consistently unreliable – can we get a refund and rebook another airline?

Katy P