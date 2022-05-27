Am I due compensation if a cancelled flight cuts my holiday short?

Q I am currently in Madeira and have just received an email from easyJet saying my flight back to London Gatwick next Wednesday 1 June has been cancelled. The only flight available is on Monday, so I lose two days of my holiday. Am I due compensation?

James C

A The latest batch of easyJet cancellations – 24 flights to and from Gatwick every day between today and Monday, 6 June – has me seriously concerned. The principle is sound enough. Britain’s biggest budget airline has been making very short-notice cancellations all week. By thinning out the schedules, easyJet hopes to avoid the ghastly business of people learning their early morning flight has been cancelled while in a taxi to airport.