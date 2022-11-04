Can I go on a Caribbean cruise if I don’t have a Covid vaccination?

Q Can I go on a Caribbean cruise if I have not been Covid-vaccinated?

Caz

A lt all depends. Sorry if that’s not helpful, but the rules vary across cruise lines and the destinations en route. P&O Cruises says: “All guests aged 18 years and over need to be fully vaccinated.” That means at least two weeks before travel, and if the first course was more than 270 days before the last day of the cruise, they must have a booster at least a week before departure.