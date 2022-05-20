Does Seatfrog really get you cheap train upgrades?

Q While travelling first class on Avanti from London Euston to Wilmslow, a wonderful member of the crew checking tickets told us all to download the Seatfrog app and bid for an upgrade! He said: “If you pick the right timings you will more than likely succeed! You’ll save hundreds.”

I think he may have been close to retirement to share this information with passengers. We have all now got the app. Have you tried it, and does it work?

Barbara K