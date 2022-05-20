Travel questions

Does Seatfrog really get you cheap train upgrades?

Simon Calder answers your questions on train seat upgrades, passport validity and the EU maximum-stay rule for UK citizens

Friday 20 May 2022 15:54
Comments
<p>Using apps to bid for middle-of-the-day trips may be worthwhile</p>

Using apps to bid for middle-of-the-day trips may be worthwhile

(Simon Calder)

Q While travelling first class on Avanti from London Euston to Wilmslow, a wonderful member of the crew checking tickets told us all to download the Seatfrog app and bid for an upgrade! He said: “If you pick the right timings you will more than likely succeed! You’ll save hundreds.”

I think he may have been close to retirement to share this information with passengers. We have all now got the app. Have you tried it, and does it work?

Barbara K

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in