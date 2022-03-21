Can I travel to China by rail without passing through Russia?

Q Is it possible to get from the UK to China by rail without going through Russia or other impassable lands?

A In normal times, the obvious way to reach Beijing (and from there, most other parts of China) overland is to take the Trans-Siberian Railway from Moscow via Novosibirsk to Irkutsk and Ulan Ude in eastern Siberia. Here, the Trans-Mongolian line leads south to Ulan Bator and Beijing – where it arrives about six days after leaving the Russian capital.