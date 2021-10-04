Is there a conspiracy to put Colombia on the red list?

Q I am a UK citizen, fully vaccinated with AstraZeneca, living in Colombia. I have been aching to visit the UK to see my daughter. Our Covid infection numbers have been declining. I can’t figure out why Colombia is still on the list? The US has confidence in our vaccination programme and doesn’t have as many barriers as the UK. Is there some hidden agenda to keep all South American countries on the red list?

Name supplied

A Sorry to hear you are separated from your daughter. Many thousands of people are in the same position due to the UK keeping 54 countries on the “red list”, requiring those arriving from them to undertake hotel quarantine – a designation that amounts to a travel ban.