Am I due compensation for my cancelled Spain flight?

Q I am booked to fly with easyJet from London Gatwick to Almeria in Spain, but my return flight on 21 June has just been cancelled by easyJet. The alternative flight offered on 23 June doesn’t work for me. I can get a full refund – but am I also entitled to compensation?

Richard C

A As easyJet knows, its decision to cancel your flight from Almeria to Gatwick triggers two specific obligations. It appears that the airline, which is currently grounding dozens of flights every day, has not fully informed you about your legal rights.