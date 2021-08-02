Q We’re supposed to be on an 8am ferry to Caen on Thursday, 5 August, travelling to our holiday home and to visit family, for two weeks. Rumours abound regarding France’s status next week – even that it’s going on the red list. This terrifies us, especially as we’ll have our two dogs with us.

We simply can’t imagine what would happen at Portsmouth ferry terminal if red status is applied on our return. What happens to our dogs, car and belongings? We’re considering delaying our trip, what’s your advice please?

Sue T