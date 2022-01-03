Which lateral flow tests can I use for my UK return?

Q Can one bring a lateral flow test kit with them abroad for the pre-departure test back to the UK – or does it have to be done at a testing site? I’ll only be gone a day, which is why I am asking.

Casey

A You are talking here about the pre-departure negative test result for entry into the UK that travellers from everywhere except Ireland must present in order to be allowed on a train, ship or plane to the UK. The test must be taken on the day of departure to the UK or on one of the previous two days (if your final destination is Wales, the time limit is 48 hours before departure).