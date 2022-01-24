Travel questions
Why are the Covid travel rules to Morocco so harsh?
Simon Calder answers your questions on Morocco, visas for visiting Russia, and flights to Tenerife
Q Do you have any more intel on Morocco? British Airways is selling holidays there next month.
Alex H
A For a normally welcoming, friendly, cultured, beautiful and warm nation, Morocco has imposed some extremely tough Covid rules. You may recall the sudden suspension of direct flights between Morocco and the UK (as well as Germany and the Netherlands) that took effect on 20 October.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies