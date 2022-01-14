Can you recommend a one-stop source for Covid travel rules?

Q Where is the best central source of travel information for both-way Covid requirements – not just the UK rules? I am looking to check destination country requirements before making plans.

Norman H

A Some very well-intentioned organisations and individuals have come up with excellent efforts to try to present the current state of travel regulations around the world. The leading venture is Timatic, run by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which for decades has sought to keep the airlines informed of border rules. Yet with such a tangle of red tape, keeping tabs on around 200 nations worldwide – some of which have different rules for different parts of the country – is an almost impossible task.