Travel questions

Can you recommend a one-stop source for Covid travel rules?

Simon Calder answers your questions on the latest travel restrictions and France’s recent decision to open up to Britons

Friday 14 January 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>With such a tangle of red tape, keeping tabs on around 200 nations worldwide is an almost impossible task</p>

With such a tangle of red tape, keeping tabs on around 200 nations worldwide is an almost impossible task

(Getty/iStock)

Q Where is the best central source of travel information for both-way Covid requirements – not just the UK rules? I am looking to check destination country requirements before making plans.

Norman H

A Some very well-intentioned organisations and individuals have come up with excellent efforts to try to present the current state of travel regulations around the world. The leading venture is Timatic, run by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which for decades has sought to keep the airlines informed of border rules. Yet with such a tangle of red tape, keeping tabs on around 200 nations worldwide – some of which have different rules for different parts of the country – is an almost impossible task.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in