Ask Simon Calder

Are these coastal Croatian locations worth a visit?

Simon Calder on croatia, disturbed sleep compensation and making the most of an Australian reroute

Monday 21 November 2022 21:30
<p>Sibenik, 40 miles northwest of Trogir, is larger and arguably even more attractive, thanks to its hillside setting</p>

Sibenik, 40 miles northwest of Trogir, is larger and arguably even more attractive, thanks to its hillside setting

(Getty)

Q Have you been to Trogir and Sibenik in Croatia, and if so would you recommend them? Thinking of going next September.

AWL

A Yes. I have been to both of these picturesque locations on the Adriatic coast. I thoroughly recommend both in September, when the peak heat and crowds of summer will have eased.

