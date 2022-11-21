Ask Simon Calder
Are these coastal Croatian locations worth a visit?
Simon Calder on croatia, disturbed sleep compensation and making the most of an Australian reroute
Q Have you been to Trogir and Sibenik in Croatia, and if so would you recommend them? Thinking of going next September.
AWL
A Yes. I have been to both of these picturesque locations on the Adriatic coast. I thoroughly recommend both in September, when the peak heat and crowds of summer will have eased.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies