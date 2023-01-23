Jump to content

Travel questions

Is there a reliable website for checking the prices of aviation fuel?

Simon Calder answers your questions on aviation fuel prices, visiting Cuba and celebrating a wedding anniversary in the Middle East

Monday 23 January 2023 19:51
Airlines will 'hedge' their fuel requirements to lock in to a set rate

Airlines will ‘hedge’ their fuel requirements to lock in to a set rate

(Getty)

QIs there a reliable website for checking prices of aviation fuel to see what it costs now to, say, the middle of last year? I would like a clue as to when airlines will lower flight prices.

AB

A The source I use is the Jet Fuel Price Monitor compiled by the International Air Transport Association (Iata) and published every Friday. The current average global price of jet fuel is $1,135 (£930) per tonne. At cruising altitude and speed, that represents about half an hour or 250 miles for a Boeing 737 or Airbus A320. The price is up almost 40 per cent on this time last year, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine triggered a spike in energy costs. And to answer your question precisely: the price on 1 July 2022, the middle of last year, was just 7 per cent higher than today.

