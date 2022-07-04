Will easyJet refund the costs for a cancelled flight?

Q Our easyJet flight from Edinburgh to Nice got cancelled 10 minutes before we were due to go to the airport. It was 3am. After considering our limited options, with no alternative flights available, we made the decision to take things into our own hands and to drive from Edinburgh to Nice. We set off immediately towards the Channel Tunnel. Everything went as well as we could have hoped and we had a great trip.

I am in the process of claiming from easyJet. Do you think I am able to claim for expenses for costs incurred driving my own vehicle: fuel, tolls, Channel Tunnel? We have kept all our receipts.

A McG