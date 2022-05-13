Travel questions
Can I travel to the EU without booking my return journey first?
Simon Calder answers your questions on passports, National Express coaches, charges for changing flights, and Sri Lanka’s state of emergency
Q I hope this is a passport validity question that you haven’t yet answered. I am travelling out to the European Union on 28 May. My passport expires four months after my outward journey. I will be away for less than a month but I haven’t yet booked a return flight. So therefore I cannot demonstrate my “intended date of return” to anyone who asks. Is that a barrier to boarding the outward journey?
Grace G
A Congratulations on coming up with a fresh question on the subject of our travelling age: passport validity in Europe. The short answer is: “No, it will not be an impediment to boarding a plane, boat or train to the EU.” Airlines, ferry operators and train firms have quite enough on without getting involved in deep exploration of their passengers’ plans.
