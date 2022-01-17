Travel questions

Will Eurostar be increasing its London to Paris service soon?

Simon Calder answers your questions on international travel rules and the latest on testing

Monday 17 January 2022 21:30
Comments
<p>Channel Tunnel saw demand fall after a series of travel restrictions were imposed </p>

Channel Tunnel saw demand fall after a series of travel restrictions were imposed

(Simon Calder)

Q Do you have any insight as to whether Eurostar will be increasing the frequency of service from London to Paris in the next few weeks? There’s only two a day at the moment.

Jonathan L-T

A Like ferry companies, Eurotunnel and the airlines, Eurostar has seen demand fall, rise and fall again over the past 22 months as draconian restrictions have been imposed alternately by the UK and France – most recently the closure of the French frontier to British travellers.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in