Will Eurostar be increasing its London to Paris service soon?

Q Do you have any insight as to whether Eurostar will be increasing the frequency of service from London to Paris in the next few weeks? There’s only two a day at the moment.

Jonathan L-T

A Like ferry companies, Eurotunnel and the airlines, Eurostar has seen demand fall, rise and fall again over the past 22 months as draconian restrictions have been imposed alternately by the UK and France – most recently the closure of the French frontier to British travellers.