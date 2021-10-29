Q Eight of us are booked to go skiing, travelling on British Airways from London Heathrow to Lyon on 26 January. Our 8.30am flight on BA from Heathrow to Lyon has been changed from a decently early start to 2.40pm, and our Sunday return flight changed from 4.35pm return to an early morning 7.45am.

Not only was this annoying – but when searching a replacement flight outbound, we saw that British Airways was advertising our original flight out at exactly the same time. Not cancelled after all.

Coming home, BA has a return flight at 5.35pm – only an hour after our existing booking from many months ago. On the website we’re directed to call them, but when I’ve tried calling after a long wait I get automatically cut off, with the message “make changes on the website”. How can we get BA to honour our original booking?