Does Gatwick announcement mean another summer of airport turbulence?

Simon Calder answers your questions on flight cancellations, rail strikes and claiming compensation

Saturday 18 June 2022 11:50
<p>Gatwick’s announcement of an agreement with airlines and ground handlers to trim back their July and August operations looks relatively benign</p>

Q I’m booked to fly out of Gatwick in late July. Since hearing about the cancellations of an unspecified number of flights I’m feeling all wobbly again – just as I did a year ago when the “traffic light bingo” was wrecking our holidays. Do you agree that this has been abysmally handled?

Julia S

A Thanks for the reminder of the miserable days of summer 2021. After international travel resumed in May, every three weeks the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, presided over another round of what became known as quarantine roulette – or, as you call it, traffic light bingo.

