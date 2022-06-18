Q I’m booked to fly out of Gatwick in late July. Since hearing about the cancellations of an unspecified number of flights I’m feeling all wobbly again – just as I did a year ago when the “traffic light bingo” was wrecking our holidays. Do you agree that this has been abysmally handled?

Julia S

A Thanks for the reminder of the miserable days of summer 2021. After international travel resumed in May, every three weeks the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, presided over another round of what became known as quarantine roulette – or, as you call it, traffic light bingo.