Will we get the green light for our Greek adventure?

Q

Can you please give me advice on my planned trip to Thassos, in regard to the proposed traffic light system? It is one of the many smaller islands Brits travel to, but could be complicated if the mainland is in a different colour zone to the islands.

To get to Thassos we fly to Thessaloniki, pick up a rental car, drive to Keramoti port and then have a 40-minute ferry ride. Suppose the mainland was amber (meaning quarantine) but the island was green (no quarantine). We would not be stopping anywhere but we are worried about how this could affect our position on our return to the UK.

Alison L