Will rail users be taken care of further down the track?

Q I read your account of the soon-to-be-curtailed HS2 rail extravaganza. Surely there must be a case for spending the same amount of money on railway projects that will eke more benefits for more people.

James S

A Many people will agree with you – especially if, as with communities in the Chilterns northwest of London, they are seeing a vast amount of spending and upheaval with no tangible benefit (except, perhaps, slightly emptier trains on their conventional rail line linking the capital with Birmingham.