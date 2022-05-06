I wasn’t allowed to travel – can I claim back the cost of my tickets?

Q I desperately need advice and help to properly construct a letter of complaint to Ryanair. On Thursday 28 April, they would not let me board not one, but two flights to Hungary. Why two? Well, I was so confident they were wrong first time around that I bought another ticket and tried again. I couldn’t travel with my family to a wedding, and it’s been devastating both emotionally and financially.

My passport was issued on 24 April 2012 but doesn’t expire until 2023. Is there any official document I can refer to? I have written to the Hungarian embassy, but they have not replied. If you could point me in the right direction I would really appreciate it.

Cecilia K