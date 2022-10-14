Q I have family in California. Since the pandemic all the transatlantic fares I have seen are madly expensive. I have heard that if you book a hotel along with a flight, the total cost is less than the air fare alone. If this is true, and I book a flight to Los Angeles and a hotel, must I actually stay there?

Cathy D

A In very specific circumstances buying a package – comprising flights plus accommodation – can work out cheaper than a transatlantic air fare alone. But the technique generally only benefits people who are on short trips from the UK to North America.