How will a possible new lockdown affect our travel plans?

Simon Calder answers your questions on what to do about holidays you've booked if the government imposes new restrictions

Monday 20 December 2021 21:30
<p>Places like Spain aren’t off the cards yet but keep an eye on changing test rules </p>

(Getty/iStock)

Q I’m due to fly to Spain early tomorrow morning to visit family, flying back in January. Should the UK government introduce a “circuit breaker” while I’m away, what will happen to travel restrictions?

Isabel

A First, to be clear: the four nations of the UK each make their own Covid rules, so there could be different restrictions in force in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. But I can certainly predict what I think is the most likely outcome based on the series of lockdowns and other restrictions that we endured between March 2020 and May 2021. And my promising conclusion: you should have nothing to worry about.

