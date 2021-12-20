How will a possible new lockdown affect our travel plans?

Q I’m due to fly to Spain early tomorrow morning to visit family, flying back in January. Should the UK government introduce a “circuit breaker” while I’m away, what will happen to travel restrictions?

Isabel

A First, to be clear: the four nations of the UK each make their own Covid rules, so there could be different restrictions in force in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. But I can certainly predict what I think is the most likely outcome based on the series of lockdowns and other restrictions that we endured between March 2020 and May 2021. And my promising conclusion: you should have nothing to worry about.