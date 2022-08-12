Travel questions
What is the best way to reach chaotic Heathrow from outside London?
Simon Calder answers your questions on travelling to Heathrow, discovering Colombia’s hidden gems and deciphering Avanti West Coast’s amended timetable
Q Me and my mum need to get from Manchester to London Heathrow in October. Our flight to Cairo departs from Terminal 2 at 3pm. Considering the rail strikes/service reductions, cancellation of domestic flights by British Airways and potential for accidents and traffic jams on the motorway, what would you suggest is the best way of making this trip?
C Ayres
A October is an excellent month in which to be flying to Egypt. After the intense heat of summer, the nation remains warm and sunny while the UK will be getting progressively darker and colder.
