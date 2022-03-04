Travel questions
What are the most comfortable masks to use on long-haul flights?
Simon Calder answers your questions on flying comfortably, taking bikes on Eurostar, and whether the Russia-Ukraine war could affect a trip to southeast Asia
Q Can you advise what type of passenger mask you used (and which are acceptable and/or comfortable) on your long-haul flight to Australia?
Jean F
A Passengers at international airports are required to wear face coverings, including during transit stops. Accordingly, on my recent trip to report on the reopening of Australia, I experienced pretty much 30 hours straight of mask-wearing in each direction – far more than I have ever done before.
