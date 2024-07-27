Are Mexican roads a no-go without an international driving permit?

Q I was wondering if you know whether you need an international driving licence for Mexico? I’ve tried to google it but the results aren’t entirely clear.

Simon H

A A globally recognised international driving permit (IDP) ought to be a smart idea, carried digitally by motorists and explaining their qualifications to drive in a myriad of languages.

Unfortunately, reality is nothing like that. For a start, there is not one internationally recognised IDP, but three different permits – depending on which of the conventions the particular national government has signed: the 1926 International Convention relative to Motor Traffic or its younger agreements, dated 1949 and 1968. The most popular is the 1949 version. But, according to the UK government, British travellers to Mexico need the 1926 document. (The only other nation demanding a permit conforming to an almost century-old agreement is Somalia, the government says.)

My understanding is that this applies only if you have the now very antiquated paper licence, rather than the standard photo card. But, like you, I cannot find anything for certain; the motoring organisations link back to the rather muddled UK government information.

If you are renting a car, try to get from the rental company something in writing saying your UK photo card licence will be accepted. But if you can’t, then I fear you will need to get one just in case.

Until this year, Post Offices issued IDPs – but now you have to get it from one of the appointed shops that have PayPoint. The cost is £5.50 and the permit is valid for a year.

One final thought: driving in Mexico is far from risk-free, and I would always recommend travelling in professionally driven high-grade coaches for long distances – or going by air or, these days, rail.

The Mitre Peak mountain rising from the Milford Sound fjord ( Getty )

Q How far ahead should I book flights to New Zealand?

Richard M

A At least a day ahead, I recommend, so you have access to a full range of options. I am currently looking at the results of a search for next-day flights from London to Auckland, returning four weeks later. It’s a pretty busy time, and so I was glad to find a fare of under £2,000 return. The deal I have in mind is on China Eastern from Gatwick via Shanghai – a very direct route, only 150 miles or so longer than the shortest link between London and Auckland. The £1,907 return fare gives time to explore Shanghai in either direction, which I strongly recommend.

I imagine, though, that you have in mind a slightly longer horizon. Certainly for peak Christmas flights, leaving just before 25 December and returning soon afterwards, the ideal time to book on a quality airline is as soon as tickets go on sale – typically 11 months ahead. A human travel agent is an essential part of this booking process, since they can pounce and hold flights as necessary.

Over the festive season, the earlier you can leave and the later you come back, the better. Looking 20 weeks ahead, to Friday 13 December, fares for a four-week stay are looking good. China Eastern (again) from Gatwick is under £1,100, and I would certainly be a buyer at that price. If you prefer to travel via the Pacific, American Airlines is around £1,600 via New York. But I recommend the Asian connection.

For the low season (to Australasia) April-to-June spell, I would not book more than a week or two ahead because I believe it will be a buyer’s market except around Easter (on 20 April 2025). From 1 May to 1 June, Cathay Pacific looks tempting at £1,200 via Hong Kong but the Chinese carriers are offering under £800 return. And I reckon they will still be at that sort of level 10 months from now.

A flight from Manchester to New York is about 20 per cent more expensive than one departing from London Heathrow ( PA )

Q Why are flights from Manchester airport to New York JFK with Virgin Atlantic so much more expensive than those from London Heathrow? My dates for next year are now more than twice as expensive from Heathrow. There must be a reason?

Christine W

A To test this out, I looked at a non-stop trip leaving Manchester for New York for a week on 1 June 2025, returning a week later. The lowest fare (“economy light”) for the round-trip is £679.

For the same dates on a trip from Heathrow, the fare is £567 – not quite twice as much as you found, but 20 per cent higher. The extra price comes even though Manchester is 110 miles nearer New York (saving on fuel, crew time, aircraft wear and tear…) and, famously, Heathrow has among the highest passenger charges in the world, probably around £20-£30 more than for New York.

So what is going on? It seems to come down to simple competition. London-New York is the busiest and most competitive transatlantic route. From Heathrow, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic are the home team; American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue and United represent the US side. Passengers could also head for Gatwick, from where Virgin Atlantic does not fly but other carriers do, such as Norse Atlantic.

All of this adds up to Virgin Atlantic having a lot less “market power” between London and New York than it would like; the carrier cannot be materially more expensive than its rivals.

In Manchester, in contrast, the only competition is Aer Lingus – and the Irish airline seems to be keeping fares high at this stage. With strong demand from passengers in the Midlands and north of England, and north Wales, Virgin Atlantic and Aer Lingus are enjoying strong revenues. But a possibility you could consider: changing planes in Dublin. If you buy separate tickets (eg Manchester-Dublin on Ryanair, Dublin-New York on Aer Lingus or one of the US carriers) you are taking a risk of misconnection – but if it works you will save £77 in air passenger duty.

The beaches of Sharm el-Sheikh make for sunny bliss at the end of a cold British winter ( Getty/iStock )

Q If you could go anywhere in February for some sunshine and relaxation, without too long a flight, where would it be?

David D

A Several candidates present themselves for consideration. In the Mediterranean, Malta and Tunisia are well south and sure to be warm and relaxing, as well as much cultural depth. The Canary Islands and Madeira are appealing through the winter, being four hours’ flying time and about halfway between the UK and the equator. On the African mainland close to these islands, the Moroccan islands of Agadir and Essaouira are also enticing, with interesting options for exploration inland.

Yet warm-enough-for-the-pool sunshine can be elusive. For the closest you can get to guaranteed sun, the clear choice is Egypt. Many people head straight for the Red Sea: either Sharm el-Sheikh, on the Sinai Peninsula, or Hurghada on “mainland” Egypt. Both are perfectly good for sunny, good-value holidays. But I recommend Luxor, the small but most engaging city on the Nile. Starting this winter, easyJet will fly in twice a week from Gatwick. You can then enjoy the archaeological wonders of Karnak and the Valley of the Kings – both very close by. You will also be able to enjoy the markets and restaurants of a friendly, relaxed city, and have plenty of time to laze by the pool if that is the main appeal.

Ideally, you could combine Luxor either with Aswan – further south up the Nile and another small city full of wonders – or Cairo, where finally the Grand Egyptian Museum may at last be fully open.

A company such as easyJet Holidays can provide you with a perfectly good package holiday, but for a combination trip and excellent guides, I recommend the company that put together my last trip, Discover Egypt. Not the cheapest, but professional, expert and reliable.

