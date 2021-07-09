Will my friends have to pay the price for going Dutch?

Q I have friends who are returning from New Zealand via Singapore and Amsterdam. They will only be in transit lounges during changes. They’ve both been double vaccinated in NZ – they were trapped there for 18 months. Do they need to isolate when they arrive?

Jim L

A I imagine your friends have booked via Amsterdam because they want to arrive in one of the many airports in Britain that is easier to access from the Dutch capital than from London – eg Humberside, Bristol or Birmingham. Unfortunately, booking via the Netherlands is an expensive mistake.