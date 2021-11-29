Should I cancel my Switzerland holiday after the omicron outbreak?

Q I have flights to Geneva booked on 1 January, together with a private transfer to Les Arcs in France. With the recent Swiss quarantine rules, do I cancel my flights and rebook to Lyon? Act early or wait to see if things change? Any advice?

James C

A As frontiers around the world continue to clatter shut because of fears of the omicron variant of coronavirus, Switzerland is among the nations to have imposed strict quarantine rules. Arrivals from countries where the new variant of concern has been detected, including the UK, must self-isolate for 10 days.