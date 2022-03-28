Travel questions

Can I make a claim if my P&O ferry is cancelled?

Simon Calder answers your questions on the latest with the ferry firm and Europe’s hidden gems

Monday 28 March 2022 21:30
<p>Sailings are continuing slowly, crewed by workers on lower-pay contracts</p>

Q P&O’s Hull-Rotterdam operation is currently curtailed, and the general warning is “don’t travel unless essential”. So what will happen if I turn up at the port to travel to my essential (to me and my family) ski holiday? Is P&O Ferries putting people on some other alternative crossing? And if not, how do I get my money back as soon as possible so that I can make other arrangements?

Nick Y

A On 17 March P&O Ferries made 800 seafarers redundant, intending to replace them with cheaper agency staff. The company has repeatedly said that the decision – which contravened rules on consultation about job cuts – was the only alternative to closure.

