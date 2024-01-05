Jump to content

Can a passport’s extended expiry date be rejected?

Simon Calder answers your questions on compensation, Interrail and the nationalisation of our railways

Friday 05 January 2024 20:26
<p>The question reflects the state of uncertainty that has been created on the crucial issue of ‘will my destination let me in?’ </p>

(PA)

Q My UK passport was issued in October 2014 but has an expiry date of June 2025. Will this extended expiry cause problems when I travel to Chile, Ecuador and Brazil this June please?

Clare Woolford

A There appears no limit to the number of questions about passport validity. No criticism of you intended: it simply reflects the state of uncertainty we have managed to create on the crucial issue of “will my destination let me in?”

