Can a passport’s extended expiry date be rejected?
Simon Calder answers your questions on compensation, Interrail and the nationalisation of our railways
Q My UK passport was issued in October 2014 but has an expiry date of June 2025. Will this extended expiry cause problems when I travel to Chile, Ecuador and Brazil this June please?
Clare Woolford
A There appears no limit to the number of questions about passport validity. No criticism of you intended: it simply reflects the state of uncertainty we have managed to create on the crucial issue of “will my destination let me in?”
