My PCR test results have come back early; will they still be valid if my flight is delayed?

Simon Calder answers your questions on the timing of tests for travel to and from Spain, awkward layover arrangements in Turkey, and why airlines are cancelling flights

Friday 20 August 2021 21:30
<p>If you are going to Spain and have not been vaccinated, you must take a test no more than 72 hours before arrival </p>

Q My PCR test results have come back much quicker than expected. It leaves me 71 hours until arrival in Spain. If the flight is delayed, what happens then?

JW

A I have concerns about your situation for three reasons – none of them to do with a possible flight delay (I will come to that issue shortly).

