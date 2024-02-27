Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travel questions

Should I be leaning towards a peak summer visit to Pisa?

Simon Calder answers your questions on Italy, hotel buffets and passport headaches

Tuesday 27 February 2024 06:00
Comments
<p>The world congregates in the Piazza del Duomo come July and August </p>

The world congregates in the Piazza del Duomo come July and August

(Getty/iStock)

Q I am thinking of going to Pisa at the beginning of August. Is this wise?

Barbara C

A Pisa is a joy. The Piazza dei Miracoli (Square of Miracles), presided over by a bell tower at a five-degree tilt, comprises one of the world’s greatest religious complexes. Subtract for a moment the Leaning Tower, and what remains with a fine, walled city strewn with Renaissance monuments, exquisite churches and impressive museums. As with any Italian city, you are spoilt for choice of delicious places to eat and drink.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in