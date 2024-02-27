Should I be leaning towards a peak summer visit to Pisa?

Q I am thinking of going to Pisa at the beginning of August. Is this wise?

Barbara C

A Pisa is a joy. The Piazza dei Miracoli (Square of Miracles), presided over by a bell tower at a five-degree tilt, comprises one of the world’s greatest religious complexes. Subtract for a moment the Leaning Tower, and what remains with a fine, walled city strewn with Renaissance monuments, exquisite churches and impressive museums. As with any Italian city, you are spoilt for choice of delicious places to eat and drink.