Q I have a 6.30am train booked from Birmingham International to London Euston on 28 July, when post-strike disruption is still to be expected. This is to catch a 10.20am Eurostar from London St Pancras to Paris. If I am delayed getting to London will Eurostar put me on a later train?

Jenny B

A The context: members of the RMT working for Network Rail and 14 train operators are staging their fourth one-day strike on 27 July (augmented by Avanti West Coast members of the white-collar Transport Salaried Staff Association). Disruption is certain for early trains the following day. As the first three days showed, these stoppages continue to have an effect the next morning because signalling is not up to full strength and rolling stock may be out of position.