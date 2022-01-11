Will skiing in Italy, Austria or Switzerland be possible this winter?

Q What’s your view on the possibility of a winter escape to a ski chalet or hotel in Austria, Italy or Switzerland?

Name supplied

A Skiing in the Alps promises to be rewarding this winter, with good snow and few crowds. But the range of Omicron-related restrictions makes it a challenge. You can expect to be asked to prove your vaccination status before being allowed on ski lifts or into restaurants, and masks are ubiquitous. For example, the tourist authority of Morzine in the French Alps says: “Whether you’re at the lifts, tourist office, your accommodation, local transport or our shops and restaurants you’ll be expected to wear a mask.”