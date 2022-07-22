Will Spain turn me away without proof of funds?
Simon Calder answers your questions on satisfying border control so you can support yourself, as well as flight delays, what to do around Cannes, and the effects of heat on rails
Q Help! I am going to Spain at the weekend and have read a story that says to be allowed in you need to prove you have a return ticket, produce a statement to show you have enough money in the bank for the duration of your stay, and provide proof of where you are staying. As I am staying with friends, how do I do that?
Name supplied
A Only now, 18 months on from the effective date of the UK leaving the European Union, is the scale of changes to travel as a result of Brexit becoming apparent.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies