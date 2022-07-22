Will Spain turn me away without proof of funds?

Q Help! I am going to Spain at the weekend and have read a story that says to be allowed in you need to prove you have a return ticket, produce a statement to show you have enough money in the bank for the duration of your stay, and provide proof of where you are staying. As I am staying with friends, how do I do that?

Name supplied

A Only now, 18 months on from the effective date of the UK leaving the European Union, is the scale of changes to travel as a result of Brexit becoming apparent.