Q On Saturday I was meant to catch a flight from London to Bangkok via Taipei in Taiwan. As I was on my way to the airport I received a phone call from the airline to say I would be unable to fly as my layover was 14 hours – over the 12-hour limit which is all the Taiwan government will allow.

The airline told me I should never have been sold this flight by the online travel agent – which has taken two separate flights. As we turned up at the airport there were another 25 passengers in the same position as us. I was left stranded at the airport with no alternate flight and no way of getting home. Any advice on what I could do to get my money back?

Georgia H