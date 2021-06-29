Can I travel to the UK from one country if I’ve taken a test in another?

Q I understand that arrivals into the UK must take a Covid test in the previous 72 hours. But does it need to be from the country you have just arrived from? For example, if you have a test in Denmark, fly to Switzerland and then to the UK within 72 hours, does that count? I have sought clarification online about this, and failed.

Name supplied

A Fortunately, the rule for your “pre-departure to the UK” test is as relaxed as you could imagine. Just to explain the background: regardless of the quarantine status of the departure point (red, amber or green), everyone coming to the United Kingdom must take a test. Assuming it is negative, you will need to present it in order to board a mode of transport – train, boat or plane – to the UK. (If it is positive, it goes without saying that you should immediately self-isolate and travel nowhere.)