What kind of test do I need before flying to Northern Ireland?

Simon Calder answers your questions on flying to Ireland, amber list isolation rules, and whether Portugal might go green again

Tuesday 08 June 2021 00:27
<p>The testing requirements for Northern Ireland are relatively relaxed</p>

(Irish Tourism)

Q I want to fly from England to Northern Ireland but I am confused about what test I need before I do so. The government website says “take a lateral flow test before flying”. Does it need to be a paid-for test with written results, or is one of the free at-home tests accepted?

Jenny S

A The contrast between travel within the UK and going abroad is apparent in the relaxed regime for travelling between Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland) and Northern Ireland. There are no restrictions, and holidaymakers and other leisure visitors are now welcome in Northern Ireland.

