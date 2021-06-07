What kind of test do I need before flying to Northern Ireland?

Q I want to fly from England to Northern Ireland but I am confused about what test I need before I do so. The government website says “take a lateral flow test before flying”. Does it need to be a paid-for test with written results, or is one of the free at-home tests accepted?

Jenny S

A The contrast between travel within the UK and going abroad is apparent in the relaxed regime for travelling between Great Britain (England, Wales and Scotland) and Northern Ireland. There are no restrictions, and holidaymakers and other leisure visitors are now welcome in Northern Ireland.