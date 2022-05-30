Q I heard someone on the radio saying that the current flight difficulties would frighten off overseas tourists coming to Britain. Does that mean there will be more room for domestic holidaymakers this summer, then?

Gwen J

A I imagine you were listening to Patricia Yates, chief executive of Visit Britain, talking to Eddie Mair on LBC. She said: “Having pictures of chaos at airports doesn’t do anyone in the travel business any good.” Notwithstanding the short-term impact of aviation disarray, she predicted revenue from inbound tourism, which was £28bn to the UK in 2019, would be around £17bn this year. If she is correct – and I fear that forecast may prove to be unduly optimistic – then that represents a 40 per cent fall in spending.