Who is responsible for the disruption at airports, and when will it end?

Q Where does blame lie for all this air travel chaos, and how long will it last?

James S

A First, while the headlines suggest we are at peak “travel chaos”, most holidaymakers are getting away more or less as they planned. Having said that, here we are in the first weekend of the July-August summer season. Anyone hoping to get away will be forgiven for thinking that a tangle of turmoil stands between them and that Mediterranean beach, sunset aperitif or intercontinental adventure.