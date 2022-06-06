Q As someone with a normal package holiday to Mallorca booked for the family in July, I have been watching the unfolding travel chaos with alarm. Do you think the aviation industry will have sorted itself out by next month?

A The weekend was indeed awful for tens of thousands of travellers. We saw more than 200 flights to and from the UK cancelled. Many of them were holiday flights serving Mallorca and the rest of Spain, plus Portugal, Italy, Croatia, Greece and Turkey. Such was the scale of the chaos that many are still stranded abroad. While airlines are responsible for providing hotels and meals, people with commitments at home are desperate to return swiftly, but the sheer numbers involved mean getting everyone where they need to be will take several days.