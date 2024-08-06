My father’s death meant cancelling our Disney trip – can we claim for flights?

Q We were due to fly to Florida a week from now. Unfortunately, we’ve had to cancel as my father-in-law passed away. The holiday was booked through Disney, and they’ve moved our accommodation to next year. But the flights we had with British Airways had to be cancelled at a full loss due to being so close to the departure date.

We started a claim with our travel insurer but they quickly notified us that if my father-in-law was diagnosed with cancer before we booked our holiday, we weren’t covered. This is in the small print, apparently. However, as his diagnosis wasn’t terminal initially, it didn’t cross our minds to check this.

Do you think we have any grounds to claim? As you can imagine, it’s a very upsetting and difficult time for us as it is.

Name supplied

A I am sorry to hear of your bereavement. The prospect of losing the money for flights is the last thing you need. In such sad circumstances, it is difficult to get a full picture of your options, but British Airways has a long-standing policy of flexibility in the case of bereavement. The airline says: “We understand that these events happen, which can affect travel plans, and we are mindful of what you and your loved ones may be going through at this time. We may be able to help if the death ... is of a member of your travelling party or an immediate family member of yours or [of] someone in your travelling party.”

The process is to call BA’s “dedicated compassionate line” on 020 3684 9677 and discuss the circumstances. (If you booked a package through Disney, I am surprised the company did not mention this option.) I know that in the past British Airways has been flexible in allowing flights to be moved. If you have already cancelled the flights it may be more difficult, but I hope the airline will be flexible.

If BA can’t help, then you could take your rejected claim to the Financial Ombudsman Service. This is a free option, and often the organisation finds on the side of the traveller. But I fear you may not succeed if the policy wording specifically covers your circumstances.

Portugal is among the places where you can probably get a cheaper holiday than in the UK ( PA )

Q I live in south London. Do you think it would be cheaper to holiday this month in the UK or abroad?

Simon M-S

A That’s a broad question. The cheapest holiday would be to practise the original meaning of “staycation”: stay at home and make a series of day trips. For example, you could use the excellent Southern Railway DaySave pass, which allows you to travel from London to dozens of south coast resorts for a flat cost of £25 per day (children cost just £2 each). Southern England would also be the lowest-cost choice for a multi-day holiday, staying in a youth hostel or camping.

Let me assume, though, that you want a one-week seaside summer holiday in a decent hotel close to the sea in an attractive location, and that you will be on holiday with a partner. In Dorset or Devon, you would typically pay £1,000 for a week’s seafront accommodation with breakfast; transport to and from the location would be extra. The alternative would be to travel from London Gatwick airport, very close to south London.

Even in peak summer, you will be able to find a package holiday for under £500 per person, including flights (with luggage), accommodation and transfers to the resort. Ask a travel agent or search Tui and easyJet Holidays to find a suitable break. The lowest-cost package is likely to be in Spain, Portugal, Turkey or one of the Greek islands. Day-to-day living costs are unlikely to be higher than in the UK, and in Portugal and Turkey they will probably be lower.

So “abroad” wins. But if you are flexible about your domestic holiday – perhaps basing yourself in a city such as Cardiff or Leeds, and making day trips – you should not find it too difficult to halve the cost of accommodation. Many city-centre hotels that are largely dependent on business travellers have excellent summer deals.

Ultimately, then, the answer is that it all depends on what kind of holiday you want.

The Himalayas are just one of the attractions of a trip to the region ( NurPhoto via Getty )

Q You have covered the problem of getting a US Esta permit if you have previously visited Cuba. We have booked a tour of northern India next February. We’re now considering going to Pakistan in October to watch the England cricket team. Do you think visiting Pakistan could be an issue when we apply for an Indian visa? The Indian e-visa application site specifically asks if you’ve been to Pakistan.

Chris McM

A I have not had the opportunity to visit Pakistan. But I am looking forward to doing so, having heard many good things about the nation – from the kindness of the people to the beauty of the Himalayan landscapes. A cricket tour sounds an excellent prospect. But, as you say, evidence of a visit to Pakistan will be of significant concern to the Indian authorities. They have concerns about links to terrorism.

Fortunately there is a solution. The Pakistan-India issue is an excellent example of a case in which you should apply for a second, “clean” British passport that you can use for your visit to India in February 2025. HM Passport Office is accustomed to issuing an additional passport for British travellers to “non-compatible” countries. This includes people whose passport contains evidence of a visit to Israel; some Islamic nations will not allow such visitors.

The process of obtaining a second passport is not difficult as long as you can provide supporting evidence: the booking confirmations for both trips should be sufficient. I find the best approach is to apply online for a new passport. You will be given an address to send the old one back to. But instead of posting the passport, send a covering letter explaining why you need a second passport, together with the evidence. You will probably get repeated messages about sending in your existing passport; ignore them, and instead call the helpline to explain why you need a second one. The new document should be dispatched to you without fuss.

On the Indian e-visa application, it will be much easier if you say you have not visited Pakistan. To make this truthful, apply before your cricket trip. That should be just about possible; you can apply for an Indian e-visa up to 120 days before your planned day of arrival.

Email your question to s@hols.tv or tweet @SimonCalder