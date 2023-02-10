Jump to content

Travel questions

What are our rights after our cruise was cancelled?

Simon Calder answers your questions on cruise cancellations, the cost of commuting by rail and flying with a disability

Friday 10 February 2023 12:08
Passengers were forced to leave Marella Discovery 2 a week early

Passengers were forced to leave Marella Discovery 2 a week early

(Alamy)

Q Is there any advice you can give Marella’s cancelled cruisers as we ask for total refunds? We were forced to leave Marella Discovery 2 a week early, causing huge distress. To add insult to injury, we weren’t even flown home to Glasgow. We flew from Montego Bay to Manchester and were put on a coach to Scotland, a journey that overall took 25 hours. Complete cancellation at the outset would have been much preferred. Instead, we have refunds for half, which won’t replace our lost holiday. Can you advise?

Lynne

A Sorry to hear you are one of many hundreds of people left high and dry by the abrupt cancellation of the Pride of Panama cruise that was due to start on 31 January from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Marella Discovery 2, a Tui vessel, was due to visit Port Royal in Jamaica, Cartagena in Colombia, Colon in Panama and Puerto Limon in Costa Rica. For many passengers already on the ship it was to be the second week of “back-to-back” cruises that combined for an idyllic Caribbean meander.

